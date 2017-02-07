Your Heart, Hacked

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

I’m a nut when it comes to cybersecurity. With the ever-growing usage of interconnected wireless devices, we’re giving hackers more and more ways to disrupt our way of life.

And now there’s a way for hackers literally to disrupt your life itself.

Check out today’s rundown of must-read articles from around the web to find out more about this new threat.

But fair warning — it’s not for the faint of heart.

1. Thousands of Pacemakers and Defibrillators ‘at Risk of Hacking’

Imagine: A hacker remotely accesses your cardiac device, giving them the power to start or stop your heart at will. Insulin pumps, neural stimulators and infant monitors that incorporate wireless communications are also at risk.

It’s a terrifying possibility, isn’t it?

Well, according to the story above from Victoria, Australia newspaper The Age, it’s more than just a potential threat. The article warns that “For the past year, Australian and American health authorities have been issuing warnings that medical devices connected to the internet for remote monitoring have vulnerabilities that could be exploited.”

As of now, the likelihood of such an attack is low, and the benefits of remote monitoring outweigh the risks. But I bring this issue up as yet another example of cybersecurity’s vital importance — especially in the age of wireless technology.

3. Gun Sales Dip in January as Trump Takes Office

While this administration may be more gun-friendly than the last, that doesn’t mean things won’t change. I’ve always maintained that a gun is the best way to defend yourself and your home.

But having guns isn’t enough. If you own one, you should be proficient at cleaning, loading and using it. You also need to have a safe way to store your firearms.

I highly recommend buying a rapid-access safe. Check out GunVault safes and the Stack-On drawer safe. These are the two brands of safes I personally use. Of course, there are many other rapid-access safes out there, and you should use the one you like best. But make sure whichever storage or safety device you use allows you to get to your gun in seconds.

4. The Prepper’s Guide to Female Hygiene

As my wife gently reminded me, there are some prepping considerations unique to women that need to be taken into account. Even if you are not a woman, it’s still a great idea to include feminine hygiene items in your prepping inventory. They’ll come in handy if you have a female partner, daughter or sister — or if you run across a fellow traveler in distress while bugging out.

It’s a small provision that could make a huge difference to someone during an already bad situation. The article above gives some great tips for what to pack, how to dispose of used items and how to make your own reusable products as a backup plan.

Don’t let Mother Nature take you by surprise when the stuff hits the fan. Add these items to your bug-out bag today.

5. 25 Uses for Tarps in an Emergency

Tarps are great for prepping. They’re cheap, compact and extremely versatile. This article details no less than 25 ways a tarp could come in handy in a crisis.

Take a look and see if you can’t come up with any additional uses of your own. If you do, I’d love to hear about them. Just shoot me an email at spy@lfb.org.

