The former head of the Boulder City, Nevada, animal shelter has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to animal cruelty for needlessly euthanizing her own dog. An attorney for Mary Jo Frazier denied that she euthanized the dog to punish her ex-husband, who co-owned the dog with her, after their divorce. Frazier had been forced to retire from the shelter after an investigation indicated she had been needlessly euthanizing animals for years.