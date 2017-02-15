Join Reason for a Happy Hour with David Nott in Miami Tonight!

Please join Reason and our friends at America's Future Foundation and the Miami Rothbardian Circle to celebrate Free Minds and Free Markets at Reason's Happy Hour tonight at the Holiday Inn in Coral Gables!

Reason Foundation President David Nott will speak about marijuana legalization, civil liberties, and what to expect from Reason journalists and Reason Foundation policy experts in 2017.

To thank you for your support of Reason, we welcome you to enjoy complimentary drinks and good conversation!

Who: All friends of Reason are welcome!

What: Reason's Free Minds and Free Markets Free Happy Hour with President David Nott

When: TONIGHT. Reception at 6:30pm. Program at 7pm.

Where: Holiday Inn-Coral Gables, 1350 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, Florida 33146

RSVP: Not required. For questions, contact Reason's Preston Cornish at preston.cornish@reason.org or (240) 406-9023