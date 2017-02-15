The intelligence community’s efforts to undermine President Donald Trump’s ability to precipitate an actual reset with Russia are working. Efforts to make it impossible for the president to weaken sanctions on the country without congressional approval have been introduced in both the Senate and the House.

House Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at ensuring that Congress has final say over Trump’s dealings with Russia following national controversy involving national security advisor Michael Flynn,

Former President Barack Obama enacted sanctions on Russia on his way out of office due to questions about whether the nation may have somehow meddled in the U.S. election process.

Now, following intelligence community leaks suggesting that Flynn discussed the sanctions directly with Russian officials, lawmakers say they want more power to regulate the White House’s authority over sanctions.

“I’m dismayed that such a step is even necessary,” said California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff. “These sanctions enjoyed bipartisan support when they were put in place by President Obama, and lifting them without a clear change in Russia’s behavior would be nothing more than an appeasement of Putin’s destabilizing agenda.”

“Not only has Russian behavior not changed,” he added, “it has intensified.”

The bill mirrors an effort led by Senate neocons Lindsey Graham and John McCain.

McCain, a frequent Trump critic, is calling Flynn’s resignation a “a troubling indication of the dysfunction of the current national security apparatus.”

The veteran lawmaker is further using the situation as an opportunity to insinuate that the fledgling administration is working on behalf of the Russian government.

The post Lawmakers want no diplomacy with Russia appeared first on Personal Liberty®.