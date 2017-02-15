The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Wants to Weaken Attorney-Client Privilege: New at Reason

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has been in the spotlight lately, with courts and congressional Republicans zeroing in on the agency's unconstitutional structure that leaves its head in possession of vast powers, accountable to no one.

Now the CFPB is back in hot water thanks to a rule it is pursuing that would allow it to share communications between an entity it regulates and that entity's lawyer with a slew of other government regulators—potentially even with foreign governments. In other words, writes Liz Mair, the CFPB is trying weaken attorney-client privilege and undermine the Sixth Amendment right to counsel.

View this article.