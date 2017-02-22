Idiot’s Guide to Blockchain Technology

“I still don’t get it,” one reader, Bill E., told me in private. “What the [expletive deleted] is a blockchain? Explain it to me like I’m an idiot.”

Meet Bill.

Bill is like millions of other humans on earth who’ve heard of the blockchain in passing — but still don’t quite get what it is.

But, don’t worry, Bill. That’s about to change.

And here’s why it’s important…

“Believe it or not,” Mark Taylor writes on the Raconteur blog, “there was once a time before the internet. A time before this incredible system of networks transformed the shape of humanity, created, reshaped and destroyed entire industries. And believe it or not a similar revolutionary shift is about to happen again.”

In 1991, the Internet’s “creative minority” — those who understood the wider implications of how it would change the world — often had trouble conveying it to those who didn’t quite get it.

It was something the masses needed to experience and see in action in order to understand.

It wasn’t really until the late ’90’s until the majority really began to understand why all those nerds were so hyped about Krugman’s ‘glorified fax machine.’

Instead, to Paulstradamus’ surprise, the Internet became a “thing.” A really big thing, indeed…

The Internet blew up. And the same, we believe, will happen with the blockchain.

This is why it’s important you understand precisely what the blockchain is. That way, you can make sure to position yourself correctly to reap the most benefits from the next digital revolution.

So, today, we’ll make sure, once and for all, Bill (and any other confused souls) leave here being able to enlighten the masses.

First step, forget the name.

You don’t need to understand what “blocks” or “chains” are in this context to understand what the blockchain is.

In fact, for a moment, let’s forget the blockchain completely.

Imagine I own a bank and you, along with 500 of your fellow LFT patrons, are my customers. You chose my bank over, let’s say, Chase bank, because there are three unique things about my bank you’re attracted to.

1.] With my bank, you’re given a secret code only YOU hold. This secret code is unique to you and allows you to access your account. Again, only you hold it. Even though it’s my bank, I don’t have this secret code. I can’t access your account.

2.] Also, with my bank, every member within the bank has access to the ledger of accounts. Meaning, all transactions are transparent. That way, there’s absolutely no way anyone can fudge the numbers without anyone noticing.

I know what you’re thinking. Don’t worry, your privacy can still stay intact…

3.] Even though all transactions are transparent, and everyone has access to the ledger of accounts, nobody knows who owns what. It’s just a big jumble of public codes that doesn’t give away anyone’s identity or secret codes. That way, we can make sure the books check out without violating anyone’s privacy.

Yes. It’s that simple.

“For beginners,” says Taylor, “this is essentially a database, a giant network, known as a distributed ledger, which records ownership and value, and allows anyone with access to view and take part.

“A network is updated and verified through consensus of all the parties involved. When something is added it cannot be altered and, if it looks valid to everyone, the update is approved.”

See Raconteur’s full infographic here

Bitcoin, the first use case of the blockchain, is digital money that can be sent like an email.

Simple.

But the blockchain is much more than just a way to send “magic Internet money” beyond the confines of regulations and borders.

“If we take the idea that through a huge shared network we can transfer and verify data, value, names, labels or documents,” says Taylor, “there is not an industry in existence that blockchain could not turn upside down.”

Alex and Dan Tapscott, authors of Blockchain Revolution, concur.

“In fact,” Alex told Raconteur, “the more deeply I immersed myself in it, the more convinced I became that the technology which was likely to have the greatest impact on the future of the world economy had arrived. But it wasn’t self-driving cars, solar energy or artificial intelligence, many of the hot ‘buzzy’ ideas of the time, it was actually the technology behind bitcoin.

“We have now spent two years researching this technology,” Alex goes on, speaking of himself and his co-author/father, Don, “and have concluded, unequivocally, that blockchain technology is the second generation of the digital revolution.

“The first generation brought us the internet of information. The second generation, powered by blockchain, is bringing us the internet of value, a new, distributed platform that can help us reshape the world of business and transform the old order of human affairs for the better. But like the internet in the late-1980s and early-1990s, this is still early days.”

OK. We’ve gotten the basics of what the blockchain is — and why it’s important — out of the way.

Not so bad, eh?

Maybe you still feel like it’s not gelling.

That’s OK. We’re not finished yet.

To drive it home, here’s entrepreneur David Siegel to tell you more about the wonders of the blockchain — and how you, too, can be a part of the decentralized revolution.

Read on…

So… What’s a Blockchain?

David Siegel

I live in the world of blockchain and smart contracts.

I hear people using terms that remind me of when we were building the Web back in the 1990s: they are talking, but they aren’t understanding each other because they don’t have a common understanding of the terms of a new technological order.

The worst part is not that they don’t understand each other but that they think they do understand each other!

Here, I’d like to offer a few basic definitions from my keynote speech that I hope will help people get on the same page and collaborate.

What Is a Blockchain?

There is tremendous confusion over what a blockchain is. Ask ten experts, you’ll get eleven answers.

I will offer my definition, hoping it will help people understand a bit better:

A blockchain is a shared ledger that everyone trusts to be accurate forever.

Let me unpack that.

A blockchain is a shared ledger that everyone trusts to be accurate forever.

First, it has nothing to do with blocks and chains. If you hear someone answer the question by talking about blocks and chains, I submit that this person doesn’t get it. Yes, we have blocks and chains today, but the blocks and chains don’t matter. When we have $500 billion in value stored on shared ledgers, I hope there will be no blocks and chains involved.

The key is the shared ledger. What’s a ledger? It’s a record of transactions. That’s it. That’s the “one simple trick” for changing the world completely, from top-down hierarchical institutions to autonomy, freedom, and self-determination.

How? Sharing a ledger means we don’t both keep our own books, but rather we share a common set of books. We trust each other to keep a record of transactions that we both believe represents the truth.

Magically, this enables us to get rid of banks, insurance companies, most government institutions, and even media companies. I’ll expand on that a bit more in another essay, but you can read many of the use cases on my website.

Building the Trust Machine

I said everyone trusts this shared ledger to be accurate, and that includes people who don’t trust each other. So the blockchain and smart contracts are called “the trust machine,” because we no longer have to rely on third parties to help us conduct business.

Make a list of everything banks do. It comes down to trust — right? The rest is mechanics. We trust them to help us manage our money.

We call the blockchain “immutable” because it would take about $1 billion to hijack it and start changing records of past transactions.

How well has that worked out? How many billions have the top banks been fined for screwing their customers to increase fees? Many. Every bank is now under heavy pressure to reduce headcount and improve profits. We can do all those things now without banks, thanks to the trust we have in smart contracts.

Forever. Forever is a long time. We call the blockchain “immutable,” because it would take something like $1 billion to hijack the bitcoin blockchain today and start changing records of past transactions.

While it’s not impossible to do, it is very difficult to see how you’d make any money on that $1b investment. Because it’s an impractical use of hundreds of millions of dollars, we don’t expect anyone to change the record. In the future, when billions of records are on the blockchain, and when the blocks and chains are all gone, we’ll use trusted systems to execute smart contracts that will be as commonplace as using PayPal or ApplePay today. The difference will be that there won’t be any large institutions or fees involved.

What Can You Do with a Blockchain?

Here’s a slide I show three times during my talk:

I mentioned smart contracts, the short version of which is: smart contracts let us program the assets on the blockchain, from cryptocurrencies to gold to diamonds to land to stocks and bonds and many other valuable things.

Thus, the blockchain represents programmable money.

If you can program money, you can replace most white collar workers with software. At my new company, that’s exactly what we’re working on.

Where to Go from Here?

This isn’t meant to be a complete overview. I’ll talk about smart contracts and other terms in in the future if people are interested. For now, I invite you to four web sites I have built to help people learn about the decentralized revolution:

DecentralStation.com — my online starting point for your deep dive into the world of blockchain.

Twenty Thirty — my new company, which is completely run on volunteer power and we’re having a great time changing the world.

BusinessAgilityWorkshop — this site is dedicated to helping people build a decentralized, agile mindset. There are plenty of essays and short videos here.

The Culture Deck — A well-referenced essay on the 24 aspects of culture you can start changing today that will lead you to a more vibrant, autonomous culture that can thrive on change.

I’m giving several talks in London the week of March 20th, including my big introduction to blockchain. Please come learn.

Feel free to leave comments and ask me what you’d like to learn about. I believe that William Mougayar is correct when he says that all technological shifts are much more about attitude, culture, and business process change than they are about the actual new technology.

Once you see the world from a more adaptive, agile mindset, you’ll see that the blockchain really is going to change everything forever.

[Ed. note: This article originally appeared on the Startup Grind ,Medium page.]

David Siegel

Entrepreneur, Investor, Start-up Coach, Consultant

