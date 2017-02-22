Jack Shafer on the Decline of Investigative Journalism: New at Reason

Are we witnessing the decline of investigative journalism? Jack Shafer thinks so. Writing in Reason's April issue, Shafer explains how economic incentives, combined with the rise of cable TV and the web, have led led to an industry-wide retrenchment that is severely hurting the investigative beat.

Here's why that matters, Shafer writes. The biggest losers haven't been journalists—who cares about them, anyway?—but members of the public, from whom more perfidy is concealed, while public officials, bureaucrats, and corrupt businessmen have scored.

