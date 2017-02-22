Media rage: Trump ruining our ability to tell people how to think

President Donald Trump has repeatedly reminded the U.S. media establishment of its shrinking credibility among Americans. Today, media elite Mika Brzezinski got skewered for telling viewers how the situation really makes her feel.

During a discussion about Trump’s efforts to “undermine the media” on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Brzezinski lamented that Trump is attempting to do “our job” by telling people what to think about his administration.

“He is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts,” she said. “And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think.”

“And that, that is our job,” Brzezinski added.

After her comment began generating backlash online, the MSNBC host attempted to clarify with a statement on Twitter:

“Today I said it’s the media’s job to keep President Trump from making up his own facts, NOT that it’s our job to control what people think.

“Of course, that is obvious from the transcript but some people want to make up their own facts.”

If you watch the video, though, it’s clear that she’s only attempting to save face after a Freudian slip.

But her remarks shouldn’t surprise anyone who has followed the decline of mass media’s authority over the past few years. As I wrote in December:

[M]ass media headquartered in bastions of coastal elitism don’t believe their objective is to gauge the mood of the American proletariat. They believe their job is to manipulate that mood. They want to tell us poor, dumb factory workers, builders, small businesspeople, salesmen, farmers and anyone else with their nose to the grindstone how to think.

No, it’s not Brzezinski’s job to tell you what to think— and it isn’t Trump’s either. In fact, if you’re relying on either of them for the complete truth, it’s likely that you are woefully misinformed.

It’s your job to understand the world around you by taking in various perspectives on the issues, finding out how they affect you and forming your own opinions.

