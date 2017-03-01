Ryan Zinke Confirmed as Interior Secretary, Obamas Ink Multi-Million Dollar Book Deal, New Look at Dinosaurs: P.M. Links

March 1, 2017
  • The Senate confirmed Ryan Zinke as secretary of the interior.
  • The White House announced it would not discipline Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump merchandise, saying she had done so "inadvertently."
  • The Iraqi army has reportedly taken control of the roads leading out of Mosul, trapping ISIS fighters in the city.
  • Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-million dollar book deal with Penguin Random House.
  • Google's YouTube launches a streaming service.
  • The oldest known fossils may be contained in rocks in Canada.
  • Research published in Nature Communications reveals the best look at what dinosaurs actually looked like, with the help of lasers.