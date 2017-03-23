GOP Health Care Bill in Limbo, Man Identified in London Attack, KeystoneXL Pipeline May Get Approval Soon: P.M. Links

President Donald Trump has failed to get Republicans in the Congressional Freedom Caucus to guarantee support for his preferred replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The vote has been delayed.

President Donald Trump has failed to get Republicans in the Congressional Freedom Caucus to guarantee support for his preferred replacement for the Affordable Care Act. The vote has been delayed. Israeli police have arrested a suspect they believe is responsible for calling in countless bomb threats to Jewish community centers. The man is a dual American-Israeli citizen and is himself Jewish.

British police have identified the man they claim is responsible for killing three in London before getting killed himself by police. His name is Khalid Masood, 52. He was British-born and had a criminal record, but authorities said they had no intelligence that he had been planning a terrorist attack. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) says the Democrats are going to attempt to filibuster Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Arkansas has expanded where citizens may carry concealed weapons to places like college campuses and sports arenas.

The State Department will reportedly approve the permits needed by Monday to build the KeystoneXL oil pipeline from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

