Is Trumpcare dead in the water?

House Republicans postponed a planned vote on the Ryan/Trump Obamacare replacement package Thursday, signaling that the president has yet to win over conservatives.

Trump has met with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus over the past two days in an effort to win support for the plan—but as of Thursday afternoon there were still too many no-voters in the room.

That’s because many conservatives consider the plan a betrayal of election promises of a full repeal and replacement.

According to reports, Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadow’s said there were “30 to 40” potential Republican votes against the measure at the time the decision was made to postpone a voter until Friday or Monday.

The GOP establishment can afford to lose no more than 21 House Republicans if they hope to pass the bill, as there is currently no reason to believe that a single Democrat would vote in favor of the plan.

Sen. Rand Paul, a leading opponent of the House measure, met with his House colleagues on Wednesday to encourage them to resist efforts from Ryan and the Trump administration to force passage of the bill.

The sooner the Ryan/Trump effort is quashed, Paul said, the sooner Congress can pass a full repeal.

“They are going to have to, they don’t have the votes,” the senator said when asked if he expected lawmakers to start over.

And starting over may be their best option judging by voter support for the current plan.

A poll published Thursday by Quinnipiac University showed that a dismal 17 percent of Americans support the current GOP plan. Even more worrisome for the GOP establishment is the disappointing 41 percent support for the plan among Republican voters.

