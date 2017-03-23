No safe space for you

As of this moment, the death toll in the latest terrorist attack on London stands at three humans and one terrorist. Dozens more were injured, some critically. It is my sincere hope that those numbers don’t rise. Thanks to the machinations of Islamic terrorism, more kids face lives without their parents, and more parents face lives without their children.

The horror which unfolded on the streets of London inspired our leftist friends to wring their hands over the possibility that someone might respond with something they call “Islamophobia.” Others simply shrugged their shoulders. London Mayor Sadiq Khan, himself a proud member of the sons of Mohammed, rather infamously dismissed incidents like the one of Westminster Bridge as “part and parcel of living in a big city.” Right, because Muslims mowing down and/or stabbing people is as normal to London as traffic, or bad food.

And yet, maybe it is. What happened in London has already happened in cities across the globe. Islamic terrorism has left bloodstains on every continent except Antarctica. The recent spike in ululating lunatics unleashing the dogs of Allah on innocents has not only not touched off a serious examination of the proper response to Islamic terrorism, it has touched off a discussion about the social justice implications of acknowledging its existence.

On this side of the pond, two illegal aliens were arrested last week on charges that they brutally raped a 14 year old girl in a bathroom of Rockville High School in Maryland. The two illegals, who had previously been tabbed for deportation as two of close to 150,000 illegal alien juveniles ushered into the country by the Obama administration, were instead released into a campus full of defenseless children. Despite being 18 and 17 years old, they were placed in a 9th grade class, where they met their victim. Thanks to the plague of illegal immigration, that little girl’s innocence was torn from her forever.

The horror which unfolded in the hallways of America’s schools inspired our leftist friends to wring their hands over the possibility that someone might respond with “racism.” Kim Propeack, the political director of an illegal alien accomplice group called “Casa de Maryland,” fretted to The Washington Post “the unaccompanied minors are overwhelmingly young people who are coming here fleeing horrific circumstances of violence in their countries.” Right, so they should be free to create horrific circumstances of violence in this country.

We make sure every collegiate snowflake from Berkeley to Boston has a “safe space” to which they can retreat from anything their “gender studies” professors don’t like but giving innocent people a “safe space” in which they can avoid Muslim terrorists is “Islamophobic.” We bend over backwards to ensure that every illegal alien from Chihuahua to Chile gets an all-expenses-paid ticket to the heart of our nation, but giving little girls a “safe space” in which they can avoid illegal alien rapists is “racist.” If we don’t get our priorities straight — and pronto — civilization won’t have any safe spaces left.

— Ben Crystal

The post No safe space for you appeared first on Personal Liberty®.