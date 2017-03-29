‘Nuclear’ Option on Supreme Court Filibusters Increasingly Likely, Melania Trump Presents Awards at State Dept, Police Shooting Near U.S. Capitol: P.M. Links

Police shot at and have arrested a woman who allegedly made an illegal U-turn, struck another vehicle, and "nearly" hit police close to the U.S. Capitol.
A deal between Kushner Companies and a Chinese group over refinancing 666 Fifth Avenue collapsed.
The U.S. is advising against travel to Congo after an American and a Swedish U.N. expert who were missing for two weeks were found in a shallow grave.
Soldiers around Mogadishu shot and killed four civilians in three separate incidents, including a woman shot during an argument at the airport and a woman killed when a police soldier opened fire on a bus during during a presidential security lockdown.