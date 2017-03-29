Senate moves to step up protections for tax whistleblowers

A bipartisan bill introduced by members of the Senate Finance Committee would make it easier for employees to report employers for tax evasion.

The legislation, introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) would extend anti-workplace retaliation provisions to American workers who forward company information illustrating tax evasion to the Internal Revenue Service.

The IRS Whistleblower Improvements Act of 2017 serves two main purposes, according to the lawmakers:

(1) increase communication between the IRS and whistleblowers, while protecting taxpayer privacy, and

(2) provide legal protections to whistleblowers from employers retaliating against them for disclosing tax abuses.

“Whistleblowers have helped the IRS recover more than $3 billion for the taxpayers that otherwise would have been lost to fraud,” Grassley said. “Whistleblowers have the potential to help even more. They need assurances that putting their jobs at risk carries protections. They also need better communication about where their cases stand so they’re not sitting in limbo. This bill will offer a welcome mat to those who are too often treated like skunks at a picnic.”

Wyden called whistleblowers protected by the bill “a crucial line of defense against waste, fraud and abuse.”

