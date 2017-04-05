Creating a drug culture

I began publishing my monthly newsletter The Bob Livingston Letter™ (subscription required) in 1969. The following appeared in the April 2002 issue in which I warned of the rising misuse of the drug Ritalin on our children. In the 15 years since I wrote it the number of the children on Ritalin and similar drugs for treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) has grown to more than 1 in 10 from 1 in 30 in 2002. Today, more than 10 million American children are prescribed addictive stimulants, antidepressants and psychotropic drugs for educational or behavioral problems, and the fastest growing segment is in children 5 and under, even though these drugs carry and FDA “black-box” warning that they can cause suicide in children and adolescents. The drugs are Schedule II drugs, meaning they are in the same class as morphine, opium and cocaine, and studies show Ritalin affects the brain the same way cocaine does. A recent U.S. report found that 10 percent of teens abuse Ritalin and another stimulant drug, Adderall. Eight out of 13 school shooters in the U.S. were taking antidepressants or stimulants at the time of the crime.

Orwellian mind and mood, and social control, is being imposed on our kids via the drug Ritalin. Millions of U.S. children (1 in every 30) now receive behavior-controlling Ritalin, and the UK and the U.S. governments have given unprecedented powers to psychiatrists to use it against wishes of both kids and parents. The Observer (February 27, 2000) says “Kiddie Crack,” as Ritalin is often dubbed, is an extension of society’s drug culture in which parents and teachers are being duped into believing that normal childhood behavior is no longer normal and that it is “mental illness.”

Parents are being deceived into making their children wards of the state. After a point this process is irreversible.

Of course, there is no attempt to inform parents that behavior problems are caused by chemical allergies in our foods and most especially the chemical sugar.

Ritalin or nothing else can compensate for the high sugar diet of American children.

The post Creating a drug culture appeared first on Personal Liberty®.