A.M. Links: Gorsuch Fight May Go ‘Nuclear’ in Senate, U.S. Threatens Unilateral Action Over Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

Today is the day Senate Republicans may invoke the "nuclear option," a rules change that would kill the filibuster for all Supreme Court nominees going forward and bring the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to a final vote this week. "The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has warned that the Trump Administration would consider acting unilaterally or with partners if the Security Council doesn't respond to the apparent chemical weapons attack in northern Syria."

Stephen Bannon has been removed from President Donald Trump's National Security Council.

President Trump told The New York Times that he may move forward soon with his plans for a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. "Infrastructure is so popular with the Democrats and pretty popular with the Republicans. A lot of Republicans want infrastructure, too," Trump declared.

House Speaker Paul Ryan: "The House has a [tax reform] plan but the Senate doesn't quite have one yet. The White House hasn't nailed it down.... So even the three entities aren't on the same page."

