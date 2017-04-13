A.M. Links: Trump Reverses Position on NATO, United Airlines Offers Refunds, Russia Vetoes U.N. Security Council Resolution on Syria Chemical Weapons Attack

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete." President Donald Trump has reversed his position on NATO.

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete." President Donald Trump has reversed his position on NATO. Russia has vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the chemical weapons attack in Syria.

"Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Thursday that North Korea might be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward Japan."

United Airlines will offer refunds to every passenger on the flight from which Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed by police.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, the first African-American woman to sit on New York's highest court, has been found dead in the Hudson River.

