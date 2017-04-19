ReadyNutrition fans, this segment is going to cover five weapons in particular that you should familiarize yourself with and train up on. You don’t necessarily have to buy these weapons or even know a private individual that has them, although either case would benefit you. One of the suggestions I make will depend heavily on the state you reside in. There are many gun shops and firearms ranges that will “rent” a weapon to you…even full-automatic weapons…for use in their range. Let’s cover five weapons that it would behoove you to train on: two pistols, two rifles, and a shotgun.

5 Prepper Firearms to Have When the SHTF

AR-15: The mainstay of the U.S. Armed Forces (M-16, now the M-4) for the past fifty years. It’s not going to be mothballed anytime soon. Those .223 rounds are about as common as they will ever be. Everything in the military and law enforcement is geared around this system. M16A4 and the M-4 carbine being the designators for the model carried by the U.S. Armed forces. Cyclic Rate of Fire: 700 – 900 rpm (rounds per minute). Caliber: 5.56 x 45 mm. Effective Range: 500 meters/550 yards. AK-47: Widely available in the semiautomatic form, firing a 7.62 x 39 mm round. The Russian ammo is harder to come by now; the Chinese ammo is more readily available, and the rounds are coated, unlike the Russian rounds. Winchester and Remington also make “boxer” primed rounds that can be reloaded. The full-auto version can be found in your higher-end ranges and fired for a price. Cyclic Rate of Fire: 600 rpm. Effective Range: 300 meters/328 yards. The availability, coupled with the fact that the upgraded versions are almost identical is the reason to train on such a weapon…a rifle that, if the “Red Dawn” scenario occurs, you will surely see again…and possibly need to employ. Beretta 9 mm Pistol: A semiautomatic pistol in service with the U.S. military for more than 30 years. Effective Range: 45 meters/50 yards. Rate of Fire: Semiautomatic. Caliber: 9 x 19 mm. The U.S. military phased out the M1911 for “economics and accuracy,” only to find the stopping power is less than the .45, which is presently experiencing a resurgence and possible complete return. Still, the 9mm Beretta is an excellent “starter pistol” to train with: it’s still in service in the military and law enforcement and is not disappearing anytime soon.

