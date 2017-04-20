A.M. Links: North Korea Threatens ‘Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike’ Against U.S., Massive Protests in Venezuela, Tillerson Warns Iran

- President Donald Trump continues to garner historically low approval ratings.
- North Korea is threatening a "super-mighty preemptive strike" against the United States.
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it."
- Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets yesterday in Venezuela, marching against the dictatorial regime of President Nicolas Maduro.
- General Motors has ceased operations in Venezuela after one of its plants was seized by the Maduro regime.
- The first-round vote in the French presidential election occurs this Sunday.
