A.M. Links: North Korea Threatens ‘Super-Mighty Preemptive Strike’ Against U.S., Massive Protests in Venezuela, Tillerson Warns Iran

President Donald Trump continues to garner historically low approval ratings. North Korea is threatening a "super-mighty preemptive strike" against the United States.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: "An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it."

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets yesterday in Venezuela, marching against the dictatorial regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

General Motors has ceased operations in Venezuela after one of its plants was seized by the Maduro regime.

The first-round vote in the French presidential election occurs this Sunday.

