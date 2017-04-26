New Trump Tax Cut Plan, Trump National Monument Review, ‘Net Neutrality’ Roll Back Begins: P.M. Links

- The Trump administration announced a new tax cut plan. President Trump signed an executive order to review what he terms the "egregious abuse" of national monuments designation by his predecessors.
- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai began the process of rolling back so-called net neutrality regulations.
- Barack Obama will give his first Wall Street-backed post-presidential speech, getting paid $400,000 to speak at a healthcare conference sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald.
- Pope Francis gives a surprise TED talk.
- UC-Berkeley cancels the Ann Coulter speech again.
- The NFL built a fake art museum in front of the art museum in Philadelphia for its 2017 Draft event.
- Despite claims made in a new study, there were probably no humans in California 100,000 years ago.