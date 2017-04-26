Should Faith-Based Economics Be Taught in Schools?

USA Today reports that 16 states have laws encouraging public school science teachers to teach Intelligent Design, arguably a form of creationism, along with evolution. Most scientists oppose these laws.

Central Planning, the New Religion

Though teaching by debate is arguably the best form of teaching, the opposing scientists have a point. Scientific ideas are, or at least are supposed to be, based on elaborate testing of theories, tentatively accepting those theories that are in accord with facts, while tentatively rejecting those which do not. In contrast, religion depends on faith – not facts.

In part for this reason, in the 2005 Kitzmiller v. Dover case, U.S. District Judge John Jones forbid Dover (PA) public school science classes from teaching Intelligent Design. Jones ruled that Intelligent Design is religion, not science, thus crossing the constitutional separation of church and state. Unlike science, faith-based explanations are not tentative. Sensible people do not subject God to peer review by those of different faiths. Rather we keep our faith even when life tests it.

The approach of the annual May Day celebrations reminds me that the Obama administration, the Trump administration, and many public universities have eroded the separation of church and state by embracing variations of a certain economic faith – Marxist central planning – as if it were science.

In the Near Future?

All of which leads me to wonder whether, in 2021, we might see the following news story: