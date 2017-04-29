You Got a Permit for That Ice Cream Machine? New at Reason

Among a series of cuts Rhode Island lawmakers are considering to the state's litany of excessive regulations, one would seem to be rife for elimination before the start of summer: the state's bizarre license for selling "frozen desserts."

The Rhode Island law requires "any restaurant, supermarket, amusement park, snack bar or clam shack selling processed ice cream or frozen yogurt from a machine needs the annual license in addition to any other permits to sell food or beverages," reports the Providence Journal.

The license is stupid and redundant. Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin explains more.

