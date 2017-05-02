A.M. Links: Trump Invites Duerte to White House, Marine Le Pen Accused of Plagiarism, Merkel Meets Putin

President Donald Trump has invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to visit the White House.

President Donald Trump has invited Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to visit the White House. "Police in Balch Springs, Texas initially claimed a car was reversing toward them 'in an aggressive manner' when an officer fired three shots into the back of the vehicle, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, an unarmed black teen. Now the department admits the car was driving away when the fatal shots were fired."

North Korean state media says the U.S. "is pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war."

French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been accused of plagiarism.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is currently in Russia for meetings with President Vladimir Putin.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.