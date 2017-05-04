Critical Survival Tips: Don’t Drink From a Single Toilet Until You Read This

Survival has been on our mind lately. We suppose dodging a 6-ton boulder like (a bedridden) Indiana Jones will do that to you.

For this reason, we’ve been rethinking our bug-out (and bug-in) supplies — and doing a little reshuffling.

And we’re glad we did.

One thing lacking in our survival toolkit? Water. Specifically, a reliable, travel-ready water purifier to let us pull clean potable water from anywhere in the world with no worries.

Well, thanks to former CIA officer Jason Hanson, we found a good one. So good, in fact, it once saved Jason’s life overseas while on a special mission in the mountains. (More on that story in a moment.)

Jason’s so confident in the tiny purifier you’ll see in a moment, he used it to drink straight from a urine-filled toilet in a McDonald’s bathroom.

(Seriously. We’ll even show you the video.)

Today, along this vein, we invite Jason to show us three crucial survival tips to keep you prepared for life’s unpredictables. Including, of course, a water purifier so reliable you can drink from a McDonald’s toilet, a filthy trough and a disgusting swamp… worry free.

Don’t believe it?

Read on…

#1] The pocket-sized survival kit

This one’s good when you’re on-the-go. Stick one in your car, travel bag, suitcase, wherever.

It’ll cover lots of bases and it will take up only a pocket-sized amount of space.

“Using an Altoids can,” says Jason, “is a popular way to carry a small survival kit — you can customize it any way you want, and it’s inconspicuous and easy to carry. Here are some items I would put in my Altoids can kit:

Fishing kit with hook, line and sinker

Three Band-Aids

Hand wipes

Mini compass

FireSteel

Water purification tablets

Any medication (pills) you might need

Folding knife

Superglue

Razor blade.

“Keep in mind these are just suggestions. See what else you can pack in there, and don’t be afraid to switch it up if you find there are other things you need or want to have on you.”

#2] Store water easily, efficiently and without worry…

“First,” Hanson begins, “let me say that I highly recommend WaterBricks — they’re great for water storage. Plus, they’re portable, durable, stackable… basically, incredible. And yes, there are a few different things you can do when filling them to prolong the life of the water.

“If you are filling them from home with tap water, then the water has already been treated with chlorine by your local municipality. You can also add water treatment drops, such as those from Aquamira. But they’re basically chlorine drops, so it’s not a must if the water is already treated.

“The most important thing to remember when it comes to water storage is checking the water periodically and rotating it before it goes bad. If you store your WaterBricks in a cool basement, you need to rotate your supply only every 12 months.”

3] Drink water from any source, no matter how nasty…

The WaterBricks are great if you’re at home when a disaster hits. But, if you’re like me, you’re going to want something for when you’re on the go, too.

“It’s called the SurvFilter,” said Jason. “I did use it to drink from a toilet. And that’s not all! I also used it to show you it’s possible to get clean, drinkable water from other disgusting sources like a horse trough and a filthy stream.”

Click “play” to see Jason using it to drink from a toilet…

“The SurvFilter is the only water filter I use, because it uses nanotechnology to remove 99.9999% of contaminants — including viruses and chemicals. Better yet, the filter insert lasts for 250 gallons before you need to replace it. And since the average person needs one gallon of water per day in an emergency situation, a family of four could use one SurvFilter for over 60 straight days.

“I don’t need to tell you that water is one of the most critical things we need to survive — you can survive only about three days without it. Which is why I’ve made sure to stock one of these filters in each of my bug-out bags. I recommend you do the same.”

