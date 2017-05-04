The man who exposed the Clintons says Trump has a big problem

A recent report out from The Wall Street Journal ties President Donald Trump’s top aid and son-in-law to liberal billionaire George Soros. This, according to the author of the bestselling book which exposed the Clinton family’s many dirty-money ties ahead of the 2016 election, is a massive problem for the administration.

Peter Schweizer, Breitbart News’ senior editor and author of the explosive “Clinton Cash,” said during a recent interview that Kushner’s failure to adequately disclose business relationships with Soros and financial giant Goldman Sachs is a “massive, massive problem.”

“The whole purpose of disclosures – whether you are asking the Clintons to do it, Barack Obama to do it, Jared Kushner to do it, or Mitch McConnell to do it – is so the American people can know: who are they financially dependent on, who do they have ties to, who might have leverage over them?” Schweizer told Breitbart News Daily.

News of Kushner’s disclosure problems broke in a Wall Street Journal report revealing the White House insider’s business relationships via a real estate company called Cadre.

From the report:

The previously undisclosed business relationships with titans of the financial and technology worlds are through a real-estate tech startup called Cadre that Kushner co-founded and currently partly owns. Goldman and Soros and [Peter] Thiel, as well as other billionaires’ firms, also have stakes in the company, which is based in a Manhattan building owned by the Kushner family’s company, according to people close to Cadre. The Cadre stake is one of many interests—and ties to large financial institutions—that Kushner didn’t identify on his government financial-disclosure form, according to a Wall Street Journal review of securities and other filings. Others include loans totaling at least $1 billion, from more than 20 lenders, to properties and companies part-owned by Kushner, the Journal found. He has also provided personal guarantees on more than $300 million of the debt, according to the analysis.

Kushner and wife Ivanka were already under heavy scrutiny as many Americans– members of the press, liberals and conservative voters alike– met the president’s decision to give the two influential White House authorities with concern of nepotism.

But the undisclosed business dealings, according to Schweizer, should add a whole new level of concern.

“This is a company that not only is Jared Kushner an investor in, he co-founded in 2014,” he said. “So this is not some passive investment that one of his advisers said to put money into, and was forgotten about. He co-founded it. It’s a real estate tech startup. Obviously it has a lot of ambitions. He’s got a lot of money in it, and he failed to disclose it on his financial forms.”

The powerful couple’s political leanings have also frequently come into question, which being associated with billionaire activist Soros certainly isn’t going to help.

Kushner has been fingered as the driving force behind an ongoing liberalization within the Trump White House, evidenced in part by the weakened role of former Breitbart CEO and conservative firebrand Steve Bannon within the administration.

Bannon, according to reports, has said privately that Kushner is worse than a Democrat.

If he’s beholden to Soros because of business interests, that’s certainly true.

For watchdogs like Shweizer, Kushner needs to make a point of demonstrating his willingness to provide some transparency for the voters who trust Trump to drain the swamp.

“I think a couple of things need to happen,” Schweizer said. “Number One, Jared Kushner needs to look at who filled out the disclosure forms for him. If he’s saying he had no involvement with lacking this disclosure, somebody needs to be fired.”

“I think the second question needs to be: what other investments could be out there lurking that we’re not aware of?” he asked. “To be clear, it is a federal penalty, it is a crime, to fail to disclose things on your financial forms. I’m not a lawyer, so I couldn’t speak to this particular case, but these rules and laws have real teeth because they present real problems.”

