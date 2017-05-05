Don’t Tell the CIA

May 5, 2017
No Comments
1.  US Nuclear Target Map
Do you live in a death zone? Article by M.D. Creekmore.
.
2. Something Is Not Adding Up
Paul Antonopoulos on the Idlib chemical weapons attack.
.
3. 3 Armed Robbers Enter Store With Guns Blazing
Citizen-gunfighter takes them out with a single magazine.
.
4. On the Verge of Collapse?
John Whitehead on the American empire.
 .
5. 666
The digital beast.
.
6. Property and Income Tax Theft
State by state. Article by Martin Armstrong.
.
7.  Bomb the Usual Arabs
Eric Margolis on the chilling stakes.
.
8.  Stupid Asset Protection Tricks
Don’t try them, says Mark Nestmann.
.
9. Will We Survive the Next 90 Days?
Phil Giraldi on shambolic doings in DC.
.
10. Remember the Housing Bubble of 2008?
Meet the car loan bubble of 2017, says Shaun Bradley.
.

The post Don’t Tell the CIA appeared first on LewRockwell.

Uncategorized