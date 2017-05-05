|1. US Nuclear Target Map
|Do you live in a death zone? Article by M.D. Creekmore.
|.
|2. Something Is Not Adding Up
|Paul Antonopoulos on the Idlib chemical weapons attack.
|.
|3. 3 Armed Robbers Enter Store With Guns Blazing
|Citizen-gunfighter takes them out with a single magazine.
|.
|4. On the Verge of Collapse?
|John Whitehead on the American empire.
|.
|5. 666
|The digital beast.
|.
|6. Property and Income Tax Theft
|State by state. Article by Martin Armstrong.
|.
|7. Bomb the Usual Arabs
|Eric Margolis on the chilling stakes.
|.
|8. Stupid Asset Protection Tricks
|Don’t try them, says Mark Nestmann.
|.
|9. Will We Survive the Next 90 Days?
|Phil Giraldi on shambolic doings in DC.
|.
|10. Remember the Housing Bubble of 2008?
|Meet the car loan bubble of 2017, says Shaun Bradley.
|.
The post Don’t Tell the CIA appeared first on LewRockwell.