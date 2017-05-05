Don’t Tell the CIA

Do you live in a death zone? Article by M.D. Creekmore.

.

Paul Antonopoulos on the Idlib chemical weapons attack.

.

Citizen-gunfighter takes them out with a single magazine.

.

John Whitehead on the American empire.

.

The digital beast.

.

State by state. Article by Martin Armstrong.

.

Eric Margolis on the chilling stakes.

.

Don’t try them, says Mark Nestmann.

.

Phil Giraldi on shambolic doings in DC.

.

Meet the car loan bubble of 2017, says Shaun Bradley.