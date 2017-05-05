Establishment medicine perpetuates the cholesterol myth

The cholesterol myth is a monument to the lies, deceit and fraud of the pharmaceuticals and the government.

The cholesterol myth proves that super fortunes can be built on the sale of products based on medical myths. This has absolutely nothing to do with medicine or the treatment of disease. It is commerce, pure and simple. It is crime, incorporated.

The cholesterol myth is so well established and so completely accepted by doctors that any challenge to this orthodoxy is quickly and powerfully shouted down. Case in point: Last week the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) published an article debunking longstanding claims that saturated fat clogs arteries and pointing out that coronary disease is a chronic inflammatory condition. The report also calls for a switch in emphasis away from a “low-fat” diet to one made up of whole foods (the authors recommended the Mediterranean diet) supplemented with olive oil and fatty nuts.

The article has created quite a row among establishment medicine – particularly in Great Britain — because the study’s lead author, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, consultant cardiologist at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is an advisor to the country’s leading anti-obesity campaign group, National Obesity Forum. The claim from establishment doctors is that Dr. Malhotra’s dietary recommendations will lead to more obesity and more heart disease. Note that the medical establishment never, ever states that heart disease was almost nonexistent until pro-agriculture government agencies like the USDA and the UK’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs began promoting eating grains instead of butter, steak and eggs.

According to British media, the claims in the BJSM article were “shocking.” The website Arstechnica.com called Dr. Malhotra “controversial” and said his claims were “bizarre” and “misleading” even though the journal Annals of Internal Medicine found, as reported by The New York Times three years ago (and as I reported to you in “Does new study on fat greenlight saturated fat consumption?“) that there is no evidence to support the notion that saturated fat increases the risk of heart disease and that there is substantial evidence that low levels of saturated fat are damaging.

“All in all, a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction will not only boost quality of life but will curb the risk of death from cardiovascular disease and all causes,” Dr. Malhotra told The Express. “It is time to shift the public health message in the prevention and treatment of coronary artery disease away from measuring serum lipids and reducing dietary saturated fat. Coronary artery disease is a chronic inflammatory disease and it can be reduced effectively by walking 22 minutes a day and eating real food.”

Real food means whole foods like vegetables and greens, mostly raw; and organic, free-range or grass-fed meats — not processed foods with added sugars, preservatives, genetic modifications (GMOs) and other contaminates.

Dr. Malhotra also states that, compared with physically inactive individuals, those who walk briskly for 150 minutes or more each week can increase their life expectancy by 3.4 to 4.5 years. He recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity three or more times a week to help improve insulin sensitivity and reduce inflammation.

This advice on diet and exercise is not new to readers of Personal Liberty® The Bob Livingston Letter™ or Bob Livingston Alerts. It’s the advice I’ve been giving readers for more than 20 years.

The cholesterol bogy has been used for several decades to terrify a whole population. For many years, cholesterol levels were considered the ultimate measure of health and fitness in America.

Suppressing cholesterol is not about health. It’s about making money, and the people who created the cholesterol myth did so to make trillions of dollars — and they are doing it.

I have been telling my readers for many years that high cholesterol and a bad ratio of HDL and LDL is not in itself bad health. It is only a marker of a health problem. Suppressing cholesterol is like placing something over your car’s heat indicator light expecting to prevent the car from overheating. This is pitiful nonsense, but you know literally millions of people along with their doctors are thoroughly indoctrinated with this myth. People are actually paying hundreds of dollars a month for statin drugs (to lower cholesterol) that are offending their health far more than elevated cholesterol. I feel sure that a lot of old folks are using their grocery money to buy these drugs.

Elevated cholesterol and a bad ratio of HDL and LDL is an indicator of an insulin problem. High levels of insulin continuously stimulate production of cholesterol. The anti-fat phobia is directly linked in the medical literature and in the public mind to the cholesterol nonsense.

Once and for all, fat does not make fat. It does not raise cholesterol or triglycerides and fat consumption does not put on body fat. In fact, fat consumption takes off body fat inside and outside. And what’s shocking, you have to eat fat to lose fat.

The cholesterol myth is based on the Lipid Hypothesis created by Ancel Keys in the 1950s. The Lipid Hypothesis is a theory that saturated animal fats and cholesterol in our food raise cholesterol levels in the blood. Then the theory goes that high blood cholesterol causes atherosclerosis—leading to obstruction of blood vessels of the heart, and resulting in coronary heart disease. The pharmaceuticals have reaped trillions of dollars in profits off this fraud. Who can say that the pharmaceuticals didn’t create the flawed studies that led to the cholesterol profit empire that we have today. You may call it a “science” of fraud.

This reversed the American diet of good omega 3 fats to the consumption of liquid vegetable oils and margarine substituting for coconut oil and animal fat that did our ancestors so well.

Well, as profits skyrocketed, deaths from heart disease and cancer did, too.

What is cholesterol? It is actually a heavyweight alcohol with a hormone-like structure that behaves like a fat — being insoluble in water and in blood. Cholesterol has a coating compound called a lipoprotein, which makes it water soluble so it can be carried in the blood. Cholesterol plays a critical role in body chemistry; we need our cholesterol. To suppress it with cholesterol drugs is to create degenerative disease.

Since your body can’t produce essential omega 3 fatty acids on its own, you need to consume a diet rich in these nutrients that help reduce inflammation, boost circulation and lower bad LDL cholesterol levels. Foods rich in these fatty acids include salmon, mackerel, tuna, walnuts, flaxseeds, kidney beans and winter squash. As an added bonus, salmon is also rich in the mineral selenium and several B vitamins.

You can also consume free-range, grass-fed beef, which is high in omega 3. Also safe is bison, venison, elk, wild turkey and other wild game. Oils that are good are high-quality virgin olive oil and coconut oil. Avocados and organic butter from grass-fed cows are also good sources.

A glass or two of red wine may also boost your omega 3s. Researchers from Catholic University in Italy discovered that patients who consumed wine in moderation had higher concentrations of omega 3s.

