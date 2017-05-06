School Lunches Will Still Be Terrible Under Trump: New at Reason

Food policy expert Baylen Linnekin was an outspoken critic of what the Obama administration did to the quality of school lunches. Will changes by the Trump administration make things better? Probably not:

One of the Obama administration's signature achievements is on the chopping block. A cursory look at its replacement reveals GOP efforts to scrap the Obama-era rules resemble little more than Obama-lite, and appears unlikely to achieve better outcomes.

No, I'm not referring to the incompetent efforts in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. Rather, I'm talking about the Trump administration's announcement this week that it will gut a series of mandates under the USDA's National School Lunch Program that were championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The reforms were announced this week by new USDA Secretary Sonny Purdue under a plan to—honestly—"Make School Meals Great Again." That headline should tell you all you need to know about the Trump administration's plans.