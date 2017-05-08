Obama Told Trump Not to Hire Michael Flynn, Joan of Arc Disrespected: P.M. Links

- President Trump was apparently warned by the Obama administration not to hire Michael Flynn.
- What the media gets wrong about "fake news."
- Things are really bad in Venezuela. Why? Who knows. Totaly mystery.
- Somebody wrote "tear it down" on a statue of Joan of Arc in New Orleans. But Joan of Arc was a saint and heroine, not a slave-owning white male. (Full disclosure: I attended a St. Joan of Arc grade school.)
- Read my latest column at The Daily Beast, a round-up of the worst campus free speech moments of the 2016-2017 school year.