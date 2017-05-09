Colleges Think Women Having Sex Is Dangerous. This Feminist Says They’re Wrong.

Feminist author and Northwestern University professor Laura Kipnis wrote the recently released book, Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus, which details the insanity of regulating sex on college campuses with administrative tribunals and sexual conduct codes. She sat down with Reason's Nick Gillespie to talk about feminism, sex on campus, her personal experience with Title IX, the dismissal hearing of her former Northwestern colleague PeterLudlow, which Kipnis has characterized as a "witch trial," and her uneasy new alliance with conservative and libertarian groups.

