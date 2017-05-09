Phishing off the (Google) Doc

Dear Black Bag Confidential Reader,

Last week, a new phishing scam swept the internet. This week, retail stocks may come crashing down, taking the rest of the markets with them. And next week, warmer temperatures mean mosquitos will start bringing their deadly diseases to a backyard near you.

This week’s batch of must-read articles addresses each of these threats and more. Read on to find out how to protect yourself online, in your wallet and outside.

1. Don’t Open That Google Doc Unless You’re Sure It’s Legit

It seems as if cybercriminals are always coming up with new ways to trick you into giving up your personal information. Last week, a phishing scam made the internet rounds, duping Google users into giving access to their accounts — but without the use of malware, computer viruses or fake websites of any kind.

If you’ve recently received an email saying you were added to a Google Doc — or, worse, if you clicked on that link — I highly recommend reading the above article.

You’ll discover exactly how this scam works, how to reset your account if you’ve already clicked on a suspicious link and what you can do to protect yourself in the future. Hint: It’s something I’ve recommended more than once in these pages.

2. Are You Prepared for the “Retail Apocalypse”?

With more and more consumers opting for online shopping, shopping centers all over the country are shuttering their doors. In fact, according to an article last month in Forbes, an unprecedented number of retail stores are closing this year.

This may not seem like a big deal, but some experts predict the changing retail landscape could affect the entire stock market — with some stocks crashing as soon as May 11.

Click on the link above to see if you’re holding any of the potential losers so you can take steps to protect your assets. You’ll also find out how you can make money while the rest of the market flounders.

3. Nissan’s Faraday Cage Could Prevent Distracted Driving

I’ve discussed using Faraday cages in the event of an EMP attack, but it’s interesting to see this idea applied in a different safety context — one that’s very near and dear to my heart.

As I’ve told friends and family, the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself in this crazy world is keep your head up. Don’t bury it in some electronic device. Having my head up and not buried in a mobile device has saved me on numerous occasions, including from an attempted carjacking and mugging.

And distracted driving is no joke. Paying more attention to your phone than the road could get you killed or cause you to kill someone else.

Click on the article above to learn more about Nissan’s latest safety feature — and why it’s a better option than simply turning off your phone.

4. How Many Firearms Do You Really Need?

This article certainly poses a loaded question (so to speak). I’m sure many of my readers would say there’s no such thing as too many guns. I myself own a ton of guns (and love them), but it does raise a point worth considering: “Simply owning more guns does not make you more armed.”

Because the more different kinds of guns you have, the more different kinds of ammo you need to stock up on. And you’ll need adequate training with each of the guns you own so you know how they operate, how to properly clean them and how to address any malfunctions.

Click on the link above to get in on the discussion. And feel free to send me your thoughts at spy@lfb.org.

5. How to Avoid Mosquitos and the Deadly Diseases They Carry

Summer is swiftly approaching, and with it hordes of bloodsucking pests. That’s right, mosquito season is upon us. And more than simply being annoying, mosquitoes are dangerous because of the deadly diseases they carry.

Check out this piece by the guys over at Sheepdog Man. You’ll learn the top five things everyone needs to know about the Zika virus, what symptoms indicate you may have contracted West Nile and, most importantly, 12 tips for preventing mosquito bites. Because the No. 1 way to protect yourself is to avoid getting bit in the first place.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

The post Phishing off the (Google) Doc appeared first on Laissez Faire.