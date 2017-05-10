Aggregating the best in libertarian news daily from a number of leading sites:
Trump Surrogates Try to Explain Comey Firing, 2026 World Cup Bid Organizers Seek Trump Meeting, Betsy DeVos Booed at Commencement at HBCU: P.M. Links

May 10, 2017
No Comments
  • Trump surrogates are trying to defend the president's termination of FBI Director James Comey. Asked about the firing, Russia President Vladimir Putin said it would have "no effect" on U.S.-Russian relations.
  • The Senate unexpectedly rejected an attempt to repeal a regulation on methane emissions at drilling operations on public lands.
  • The U.S. government posted a $182 billion surplus, according to data from the Treasury Department.
  • Organizers for the U.S.-led bid for North America to host the 2026 World Cup are seeking a meeting with President Trump.
  • Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was booed while giving the commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University.
  • A fistfight broke out among passengers on a Southwest flight that had landed in Burbank.

