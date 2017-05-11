A.M. Links: Rosenstein Threatened to Resign Over Handling of Comey Firing, Trump Says He Invented the Phrase ‘Priming the Pump’

Donald Trump told The Economist that he invented the phrase "priming the pump." According to the president, "I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good."

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein reportedly "threatened to resign after the narrative emerging from the White House on Tuesday evening cast him as a prime mover of the decision to fire [James] Comey and that the president acted only on his recommendation."

"I will be fine." Read James Comey's farewell letter to colleagues at the FBI.

Who will replace James Comey as the next FBI director?

"We were not informed by the Russians that their official photographer was dual-hatted and would be releasing the photographs on the state news agency," says the Trump administration about yesterday's White House meeting between President Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

