Trump hosts a war criminal

The globalist’s globalist, the architect behind most of America’s lost wars for empire and world hegemony for the last 50-plus years, and instigator of coups and the deaths of millions of people around the globe by the U.S. and U.S.-supplied weapons, made a surprise visit to the White House to see Donald Trump on Wednesday.

So much for “draining the swamp.”

And what was former Secretary of State, long-time Council on Foreign Relations member and Bilderberger Henry Kissinger discussing with Trump? In a visit not on Trump’s calendar? Syria.

The Syrian people – and Americans as well – should be shaking in their boots. Because where Kissinger goes, war follows.

According to press pool reports, pool reporters were summoned at 11:20 a.m. for what they assumed would be a photo op of Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. What they found was Trump seated beside the fossilized old war criminal, former #NeverTrumper and long-time friend-of-Hillary Clinton (through the CFR) and Zionist neocon war-making kingpin, Kissinger.

From the report:

POTUS, wearing a dark suit and red striped tie, said he met with Kissinger to talk “about Russia and various other matters.” “We’re talking about Syria and I think that we’re going to do very well with respect to Syria and things are happening that are really, really, really positive,” Trump added. “We’re going to stop the killing and the death.”

Kissinger knows a thing or three about “killing and death.” But not much, it seems, about how to stop it. In the 1970s as national security adviser, Kissinger oversaw the many U.S.-instigated coups throughout Central and South America, including the overthrow of Chili’s democratically-elected government on September 11 (notice the symmetry?) of that year. What followed was 16 years of repression, torture and death under the fascist Augusto Pinochet and a healthy flow of profits to U.S. multinational corporations.

As The Intercept points out, in “Kissinger’s Shadow: The Long Reach of America’s Most Controversial Statesman,” Greg Grandin writes that as Richard Nixon’s top foreign policy maker, Kissinger:

Prolonged the Vietnam war for five pointless years.

Illegally bombed Cambodia and Laos.

Goaded Nixon to wiretap staffers and journalists.

Bore responsibility for three genocides in Cambodia, East Timor, and Bangladesh.

Urged Nixon to go after Daniel Ellsberg for having released the Pentagon Papers, which set off a chain of events that brought down the Nixon White House.

Pumped up Pakistan’s ISI, and encouraged it to use political Islam to destabilize Afghanistan.

Began the U.S.’s arms-for-petrodollars dependency with Saudi Arabia and pre-revolutionary Iran.

Accelerated needless civil wars in southern Africa that, in the name of supporting white supremacy, left millions dead.

Supported coups and death squads throughout Latin America.

Ingratiated himself with the first-generation neocons, such as Dick Cheney and Paul Wolfowitz, who would take American militarism to its next calamitous level.

In “The Trial of Henry Kissinger,” Christopher Hitchens examined what he considered Kissinger’s war crimes including:

The deliberate mass killing of civilian populations in Indochina.

Deliberate collusion in mass murder, and later in assassination, in Bangladesh.

The personal suborning and planning of murder, of a senior constitutional officer in a democratic nation — Chile — with which the United States was not at war.

Personal involvement in a plan to murder the head of state in the democratic nation of Cyprus.

The incitement and enabling of genocide in East Timor.

Personal involvement in a plan to kidnap and murder a journalist living in Washington, D.C. (syndicated columnist Jack Anderson).

In the aftermath of 9/11, after Kissinger was placed as co-chair of the 9/11 Commission (the fox guarding the hen house), he resigned rather than reveal the money his private consulting company made on fees paid by Union Carbide in the wake of the Bhopal, India disaster.

He also profited over the years, according to The Nation, by:

…making sure Saudi Arabia’s and, until its revolution, Iran’s growing mountain of petrodollars were recycled through private banks and arms merchants in Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States—undercutting Third World demands that capital be used to fund a more equitable global economy, what was then called a New International Economic Order. Likewise, in Latin America and Eastern Europe, Kissinger Associates profited from what one of its consultants called the “massive sale” of public utilities and industries, a sell-off that, in many countries, was initiated by Kissinger-supported dictators and military regimes (Kissinger’s fudging of the line between public policy and private finance, especially as it relates to the arms trade and petroleum extraction, echoes through many of the controversies of the Clinton Foundation; see David Sirota and Andrew Perez’s reporting, especially “Clinton Foundation Donors Got Weapons Deals from Hillary Clinton’s State Department” and “As Colombian Money Flowed to Clintons, State Department Took No Action to Prevent Labor Violations”). This sell-off was part of the global transformation to what is commonly called “neoliberalism,” and what in this campaign season has come to be known as Clintonism…

Recall that I told you a year ago that the CFR had kidnapped Donald Trump. Which explains Trump’s decision to bomb a Syrian air base over the fake news that Syria had used poison gas on its own people.

Kissinger is proof-positive that America’s wars are not for freedom and liberty but for profit and soft conquest.

The post Trump hosts a war criminal appeared first on Personal Liberty®.