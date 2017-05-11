Trump Makes Himself Look Guilty: New at Reason

Among Donald Trump's many shortcomings, writes Steve Chapman, are the vast amount of history he doesn't know and the little he does. Perhaps someone told him that when Richard Nixon faced an unwelcome investigation, he fired the investigator. Perhaps no one told him it only made Nixon's plight worse.

By firing the FBI director who was in charge of the investigation of the Trump camp's connections to Russia, the president did not douse the flames licking at his administration; rather, he fed them. He instantly turned a problem into a calamity.

