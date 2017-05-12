Left Rebrands Environmental Regulations As Environmental Protections: New at Reason

"Trump signs order at the EPA to dismantle environmental protections," declares a March 28 headline in The Washington Post. An April 27 article in the Post described an "effort to remove environmental protections." Two days later, another Post article stated that Trump's term in office has "already seen multiple rollbacks of environmental protections." And the Post isn't the only publication pushing such language.

Whatever happened to environmental regulations? Many mainstream and activist publications appear to be following the advice of University of California, Berkeley linguist and fierce political progressive George Lakoff to reframe issues. Protections sound so much nicer than regulations, don't you think?

