The WIRE: Your week in review

From Trump’s wrath to Maxine’s math — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday, much to the surprise of Democrats, who supported firing Comey until that moment.



They can’t do that to our minions! Only we can do that to our minions!

Some prominent Democrats even called Trump’s move a “coup;” apparently unaware of what a “coup” is.



That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.

Others called it “unprecedented;” apparently unaware of what “unprecedented” means.



Maybe we should just start with what words Democrats do know and go from there.

Maxine Waters admitted this week that she has seen no evidence of Russian involvement in the election. This brings the total tally of confirmed Russian electoral misdeeds to — um — still zero. But who’s counting?



I’m not 100 percent certain Maxine can count, period.

Never one to miss out on a chance to make things weirder, Trump claimed he had considered firing Comey for quite a while, directly contradicting statements made by his own people, including Vice President Mike Pence.



This guy is the Vice President? I thought he was the butler.

The Democrats’ sudden 180 on Comey created headaches for party spokesholes like comedian Stephen Colbert and the cast of The View, who were forced to explain to applauding audiences why Comey’s firing was no longer cool.



“We are war with Eurasia. We have always been at war with Eurasia.”

I bet I know one person who was actually relieved Comey’s tenure ended the way it did.



“If Hillary was president, I’d have turned up dead under ‘mysterious circumstances’ months ago.”

France voted to surrender to Islamofascism by electing quisling Emmanuel Macron President of the terrorism-plagued nation.



Those who forget the lessons of history – ah, never mind.

Not everyone was sad to see the French go the globalist route.



Vive La Sharia!

During a roughly 100 minute speech in Milan, Italy, on so-called “global warming” – for which he was paid $3 million – private citizen Barack Obama mentioned himself 216 times. That’s roughly $14,000 per self-reference not including the costs of the private jet and 14 car motorcade it took to get him there.



How much is that in “carbon credits?”

The president sat down for an interview with NBC talking head Lester Holt who spent most of the time talking over Trump, including one stretch where he interrupted him nine times in under three minutes.



Don’t let him finish an answer; it might screw up the narrative!

The selection of Holt, known to viewers as the guy who actively tried to tilt one of the debates to Hillary Clinton, left viewers wondering why a reputable journalist wasn’t chosen.



It’s NBC News. Holt is practically Edward R. Murrow compared to his co-workers.

Liberal hysteria over the passage of the American Healthcare Act reached a new fever pitch this week with predictions Obamacare’s replacement will kill “millions,” instead of just “thousands.” They’d better get on the stick if they’re gonna catch up with the current leaders.



Your score as of now:

Abortion – 55,000,000

AHCA – 0



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president? The wrestler-turned-actor refused to rule it out in a recent interview with GQ magazine. Why the hell not?



At least we can smell what he’s cookin’!

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week on the WIRE!”

