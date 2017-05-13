Home Economics for Refugees: New at Reason

Every month in Louisville, Kentucky, Abdi Mohamed does a little bit of family banking. The 32-year-old Somali man opens an app called Wave. Foremost in his mind are his wife, his 6-year-old stepdaughter, and his 3-year-old daughter. He tries to figure out how much money they need: Did they run out of toiletries? Any hospital visits? Have the girls grown out of their clothes? After running through his mental checklist, Mohamed determines a number, navigates the app, and taps his finger on the screen to send his family what they will need this month. The money withdraws from his bank account in Louisville. Eight thousand miles away in Nairobi, Kenya, Mohamed's wife Sophia gets a notification on her phone that the money has arrived from America. Writing in Reason's June issue, Margaret Redmond Whitehead chronicles what it's like for Mohamed and other immigrants to be separated from their families by process, paperwork, and politics.

