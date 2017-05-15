Apply Now for Reason‘s Fall Journalism Internship

The Burton C. Gray Memorial Internship program runs year-round in the Washington, D.C. office. Interns work for 12 weeks and receive a $5,000 stipend.

The job includes reporting and writing for Reason and reason.com, helping with research, proofreading, and other tasks. Previous interns have gone on to work at such places as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC News, and Reason itself.

To apply, send your résumé, up to five writing samples (preferably published clips), and a cover letter by the deadline below to intern@reason.com. Please include "Gray Internship Application" and the season for which you are applying in the subject line.

Paper applications can be sent to:

Gray Internship

Reason

1747 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20009

Fall internships begin in September. The application deadline is July 1.