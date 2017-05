Irish police were investigating actor Stephen Fry for blasphemy. A TV viewer filed a complaint after Fry said in an interview that if he made it to Heaven he would ask God, "How dare you create a world in which there is such misery? It's not our fault? It's not right. It's utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid god who creates a world which is so full of injustice and pain?"

The investigation has since been dropped.