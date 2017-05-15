The New York Times‘ Tax Coverage Goes Off the Rails: New at Reason

Under the headline "Trump Tax Plan Will Not Bolster Growth, Economists Say," The New York Times offers two estimates of how tax cuts might bolster growth. But the bit about "will not bolster growth" is inaccurate, notes Ira Stoll. As the Times article itself conveys, Trump's proposed tax cuts would bolster growth, at least by some estimates, just not by the amount that the Times has arbitrarily set up as a goalpost.

Nor are the growth numbers the only way that this Times article misleads—the newspaper is also spinning when it comes to tax rates. It's no wonder Trump rails against the "fake news" of the "failing New York Times," suggests Stoll. On the topic of taxes, Times coverage has gone off the rails.

