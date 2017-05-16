A.M. Links: Trump Defends ‘Absolute Right’ to Share ‘Facts’ with Russia

President Donald Trump is defending his "absolute right" to share "facts...pertaining to terrorism and airline security" with Russia.

President Donald Trump is defending his "absolute right" to share "facts...pertaining to terrorism and airline security" with Russia. "President Trump appeared to acknowledge Tuesday that he revealed highly classified information to Russia — a stunning confirmation of a Washington Post story and a move that contradicted his own White House team after it scrambled to deny the report."

Turskish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting today with President Trump.

According to South Korean officials, North Korea's missile program is "progressing faster than expected."

Ford is reportedly planning to cut 10 percent of its global workforce.

Sen. Rand Paul says Attorney General Jeff Sessions "will accentuate the injustice in our criminal justice system" through his plan to seek mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent drug offenders. "We should be treating our nation's drug epidemic for what it is -- a public health crisis, not an excuse to send people to prison and turn a mistake into a tragedy," Paul says.

