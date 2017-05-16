Is this the smoking gun to expose Hillary and the Democrats?

Congress and the news media are continuing to discuss claims of Russian election hacking made by failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. But a new report concerning a murdered DNC staffer could be the missing piece of the puzzle to that eliminates questions about the leaks Clinton blamed for her defeat.

Last summer, a young Democratic National Committee staffer named Seth Rich was inexplicably murdered in Washington DC.

New York Daily News reported at the time:

A voter database employee with the Democratic National Committee was shot and killed a block from his Washington, D.C. home, police said. Seth Conrad Rich, 27, died early Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in an attack in Washington’s Bloomingdale neighborhood. D.C. police have found little information to explain his death. At this time, there are no suspects, no motive and no witnesses in Rich’s murder. There is no immediate indication that robbery was a motive in the attack, police said, but it has not been ruled out as a possibility.

Rich’s suspicious murder led to heavy speculation that he was the source of leaked DNC information that was published by Wikileaks just 12 days after his death.

As we reported last year, even Wikileaks founder Julian Assange hinted that Rich was one of his sources.

“Whistle blowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. As a 27 year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington,” Assange said during an interview with a Dutch television program.

Read our full report: Julian Assange hints that murdered DNC staffer had leaked documents to WikiLeaks

Despite Assange’s remarks and widespread speculation that Rich’s death was linked to DNC leaks, the U.S. intelligence bureaucracy continues to maintain that Russian operatives were the sole sources of any of the damning information about plans to damage Sen. Bernie Sander’s presidential bid to benefit Clinton.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the staffer’s death by the Washington Metro Police remains stalled. There are no witnesses, no suspects and no substantial leads in the case, according to reports.

According to a report out from Fox, however, there may now be motive.

Fox reported Tuesday:

An FBI forensic report of Rich’s computer — generated within 96 hours after Rich’s murder — showed he made contact with WikiLeaks through Gavin MacFadyen, a now-deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time, the federal source told Fox News. “I have seen and read the emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” the federal investigator told Fox News, confirming the MacFadyen connection. He said the emails are in possession of the FBI, while the stalled case is in the hands of the Washington Police Department. … The federal investigator, who requested anonymity, said 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments between Democratic National Committee leaders, spanning from January 2015 through late May 2016, were transferred from Rich to MacFadyen before May 21.

If true, the anonymous source’s claims mean that the federal government has information in the case consistent with findings previously revealed by Richard Wheeler, a retired D.C. homicide detective hired to investigate Rich’s death.

“My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” Wheeler told Fox News. “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the DC police or FBI headquarters.”

Wheeler, who previously attempted to shed light on a potential DNC involvement in Rich’s death, said he believes people with powerful ties in Washington are keeping a meaningful law enforcement investigation from occurring.

Rich’s family, meanwhile, remains unconvinced that political foul play was to blame in the young man’s murder.

“As we’ve seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press,” the family said in a statement. “Even if tomorrow, an email was found, it is not a high enough bar of evidence to prove any interactions as emails can be altered and we’ve seen that those interest in pushing conspiracies will stop at nothing to do so.”

But given the recent revelations from the Fox, Rich’s murder certainly merits the Justice Department’s attention.

The post Is this the smoking gun to expose Hillary and the Democrats? appeared first on Personal Liberty®.