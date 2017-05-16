Israel Reportedly Source of Trump’s Leaked Intel, a Tale of Slavery in Seattle: P.M. Links

- Israel provided the intelligence that President Trump inadvertently shared with Russian officials, The New York Times reported.
- Much ado about avocado toast.
- Must-read story of the week: for decades, a first-generation immigrant's family kept a woman in their house who could credibly be described as a slave.
- Sen. Rand Paul feels misled by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
- Union Station accidentally showed a pornographic video on a giant screen.
- I'll take one in teal, please. (Just kidding!)