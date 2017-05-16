Judicial Watch sues for information on shady documents linking Trump to Russia

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) pressured the FBI to investigate a sketchy dossier that a British intelligence agent alleged served as proof that the Russian government would use President Donald Trump as a puppet. The document was used as a basis for U.S. intelligence agencies to “confirm” Democrat claims that Russia meddled in the election— but officials revealed little else to back the accusations.

We told you about the dossier provided to McCain by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, back in January:

McCain, a never Trump Republican from the get-go, received the sensitive information in question from a former British intelligence officer who also happened to be a current political dirt digger paid by never Trump factions within the GOP and later the DNC to dig up dirt on Trump. That’s why, as WikiLeaks noted, the file that everyone is talking about bears no resemblance to an actual intelligence document. In fact, if you’ve ever seen such material, you can’t help but notice that the document in question actually looks a lot more like political opposition research in its rawest form. And that’s pretty important to this story. The creator and funders of the document currently making headlines tried like hell to get it published, even mentioned by legitimate media, while the 2016 election was still underway. Of course, journalists with even a modicum of care for their reputations wouldn’t touch it. Why? It stunk of opposition research…. You know, the crap that PACS use to make YouTube videos during elections. The document being peddled lacked any credible sources and wasn’t worth anyone’s time. But then something changed.

As accusations that Trump is somehow colluding with Russia without regard for the best interest of the American public heat up, Judicial Watch wants to know more.

The group, which has filed five previous requests for whatever proof the government has of improper ties between the Trump team and Russia, is suing the Department of Justice to obtain the following information:

All records of communications between any official, employee, or representative of the FBI and Mr. Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence officer and the owner of the private firm Orbis Business Intelligence.

All records related to the proposed, planned, or actual payment of any funds to Mr. Steele and/or Orbis Business Intelligence.

All records produced in preparation for, during, or pursuant to any meetings or telephonic conversations between any official, employee, or representative of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mr. Christopher Steele and/or any employee or representative of Orbis Business Intelligence.

“The so-called Trump dossier is at the center anti-Trump Russian collusion conspiracy theory,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is disconcerting that the Obama FBI and Justice Department trafficked this document and evidently used it to justify unprecedented surveillance of the Trump team. Our new lawsuit seeks to expose the truth about this dossier. Maybe with new leadership at the FBI, we’ll finally get some answers.”

