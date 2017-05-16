Maxine Waters doubles down on stupid while Democrats dream of a progressive president

“The fact is that Trump is wrapping his arms around Putin while Putin is continuing to advance into Korea.” — Maxine Waters U.S. Representative for California’s 43rd congressional district.

Poor Representative Maxine Waters has a tough time with geography, although Crimea and Korea do sound alike. That is just one example of her putting her dumb on display. But that hasn’t held her back. Waters came to Washington with Jimmy Carter, whose education was in nuclear physics. That was 41 years ago, a time span that could produce 10 bachelor’s degrees. Waters earned one degree in sociology from Los Angeles State College in 1970.

Carter was gone in four years. But Waters has persevered despite being an imbecile. In February she gave a press conference regarding President Donald Trump.

I’ve said all along that Trump would lead us to impeachment. And he’s doing just that. Every day, more and more is unfolding. I told you that I thought there was a Kremlin clan and these were his allies.

Waters caught a huge break coming to the House of Representatives during the ascension of progressivism. The 78-year-old is the most senior of the 12 black women currently serving in the United States Congress and was chair of the Congressional Black Caucus from 1997 to 1999. Waters remains a fixture in the Democratic Party despite her multiple faux pas earlier this year:

How can a president, who is acting in the manner that he’s acting, whether he’s talking about the travel ban, the way that he’s talking to Muslims, or whether he’s talking about his relationship to Putin, and the Kremlin — and knowing that they have hacked our D-triple-C — DNC, and knowing that he is responsible for supplying the bombs that killed innocent children and families in, um – in, um– yeah, in Aleppo.

A staffer should have told Waters that it was Trump who dropped the “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan and it was former President Barack Obama who targeted Aleppo, the largest city in Syria.

Waters does deserve some credit. She was the first to suggest that Obama would be spying on his successor. In a 2013 interview with Roland Martin, Waters bragged that the Obama administration was “[putting] in place” a “database [that] will have information about everything on every individual.”

Waters words were ignored, but when Trump accused Obama of spying on him, Democrats labeled him paranoid.

Stupid is as stupid does

Waters is a loyal soldier in the fight for America’s soul. Democrats across the board have taken on an evil they believe is Trump. They and their lapdog media seem to romanticize that they are like heroic French La Résistance and Trump is the supreme leader of the German Wehrmacht. It is hard to take such idiocy seriously but according to Politicsweb, May 11, 2017, we live in perilous times:

They (Democrats) are not “sore losers” as many had surmised when their hysterical attacks on Trump as an American Hitler began. They are an army of saboteurs bent on destroying the government the voters preferred. Their general, Barack Obama, is an unrepentant radical who abused the office of the presidency when he was in power, and as ex-president is now leading a war to overthrow his successor.

And the faithful like Waters are surrounded by a protective phalanx of progressives that scream “racist” or “misogamist” at people like me, a white guy who is not afraid to point out the obvious — that Waters is either very stupid or very lazy. These same Democrats that defend Waters have the temerity to call Trump stupid.

Pots calling the kettle black

Perhaps Waters’ stupidity is contagious. That would explain why the liberal media is becoming more asinine by the day.

Last week the doddering 80-year-old CBS journalist Bob Schieffer declared that President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey reminded him of the Kennedy assassination.

Schieffer said: “I was there, as you know. I have always felt that if Lee Harvey Oswald had been put on trial, a lot of these conspiracy theories that are still circulating today would have been put at rest then.”

I suspect a great many Americans don’t know that he was in Dallas when Kennedy was shot more than half a century ago. What does that incident have to do with the firing of the FBI director?

Democrats argued last summer that Comey should be fired because of his drawn-out investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email shenanigans. A few Democrats went so far as to accuse Director Comey of helping Trump win the election. Last week journalists and reporters seemed to suffer short-term memory loss.

Finally there is The New York Daily News, which ran in huge type this headline last week after Comey was axed: “COUP de TRUMP.” That newspaper’s headline writer is a bean-brain. According to the Oxford English Dictionary a coup, or the French original coup d’état is, “A sudden, violent, and illegal seizure of power from a government.” The executive branch is part of the triad of power that is the American government.

The ruination of Trump would open the door for Elizabeth Warren

Obama knew about Russia’s interference months before the election but did nothing. That all changed when Hillary Clinton lost.

I have never been enthusiastic about Donald Trump. He is neither conservative nor libertarian. What I do like about him is that he not politically correct, he is not a Green and he is not Clinton. I hope he will be successful because if he fails America may elect someone like Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The Hill reported last week that Warren is, “in the hearts and minds of liberal activists, a leader of the party, that her voice carries some weight.” Warren is a dangerous ultra-liberal Democrat who cannot be written off the way Maxine Waters and her ilk are.

Yours in good times and bad,

— John Myers

