Will the Trump Fiasco Deprogram Presidential Cultists?: New at Reason

Last night, The Washington Post reported that President Trump revealed classified information to the foreign minister of Russia and the Russian ambassador to the U.S. The White House denied the report "as written," but Trump may just be the right guy to deflate excessive expectations for the presidency anyway.

J.D. Tuccille writes:

Has Donald Trump been sent among us to demonstrate the foolishness of placing cult-like faith in the presidency?

I don't mean "sent" in the literal sense, of course. Maybe it's more like he slipped and fell among us, tumbling backwards down the escalator of history, to land on the presidency just in time to squish the hopes of a political also-ran who thought the office was hers.

Let's review just last week's parade of horribles (because this week's tales of poor judgment are coming too fast to keep up). There was the clumsy firing of James Comey, which managed to convert an FBI director about whom almost everybody harbored doubts into a martyr. He also left us to wonder whether it's worse that he thinks he originated the phrase, "prime the pump," or that he believes the Keynesian nostrum is a good idea. Then the White House apparently got pwned by a photographer for Russian state media, predictably feeding into the ongoing questions about the president's relationship with that country.

The overall impression was certainly not that of "a soul nourisher, a hope giver, a living American talisman against hurricanes, terrorism, economic downturns, and spiritual malaise," as Gene Healy of the Cato Institute described Americans' vision for the nation's chief executive in an article published nine years ago in Reason and even more relevant today.