Trump Say No Politician in History Treated as Poorly As Him, McCain Says White House Crisis ‘Watergate Size and Scale,’ Venezuelan President Compares Opponents to Nazis: P.M. Links

At the Coast Guard Academy commencement ceremony, President Trump told graduates no politician in history had been treated more unfairly or worse than him. House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz has invited James Comey, the FBI director fired by Trump, to testify next week. Sen. John McCain says the crises in the White House are reaching "Watergate size and scale."
Trump is reportedly set to propose an "Arab NATO" when he visits Saudi Arabia later this week.
The family of Seth Rich wants a retraction from Fox News, which reported that the murdered Democratic National Committee staffer had been in contact with Wikileaks.
Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke, in whose jails at least 4 people, including a newborn, have died since April, says he was offered and will accept a position at the Department of Homeland Security working with local law enforcement.
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro is the latest to liken his opponents to Nazis, comparing harrassment of government officials to the treatment of Jews by Adolf Hitler and promising to "defeat these 21st-century Nazis."
Three soldiers were killed in a car bombing in Mogadishu.