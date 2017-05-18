A.M. Links: Trump Campaign Reportedly ‘Had at Least 18 Contacts’ With Russia, Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dead at 77, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52

The Trump presidential campaign reportedly had at least 18 contacts "with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties."

The Trump presidential campaign reportedly had at least 18 contacts "with Russian officials and others with Kremlin ties." Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn reportedly "told President Trump's transition team weeks before the inauguration that he was under federal investigation for secretly working as a paid lobbyist for Turkey during the campaign."

Donald Trump tweets: "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!" (Note: "councel" is not a word.)

"In Trump's first 100 days in office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 41,318 immigrants, up 37.6 percent over the same period last year, the agency said Wednesday."

Roger Ailes, the founder of Fox News, has died at age 77.

Chris Cornell, the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died at age 52.

The International Court of Justice has ordered Pakistan to halt the execution of an alleged Indian spy.

