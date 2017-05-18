Are we headed for a summer of violence?

Law enforcement agencies are stocking up on riot gear. The Transportation Security Administration is onboarding thousands of new agents. Amid growing political disharmony and leftist promises to protest through the summer, American freedom could be in major danger of government overreaction.

The Democratic National Committee is calling for a summer of resistance, which DNC insiders hope will sway voters away from GOP lawmakers ahead of the 2018 election cycle.

“There has been an explosion of activism and energy after the election of Donald Trump, and we need to turn this moment into a movement,” said DNC Chairman Tom Perez in a statement.

“As the Democratic Party, it is our role to support this activism and energy, and convert it into electoral wins up and down the ballot by making sure state parties have the tools and resources they need to succeed,” Perez said.

In an effort to provide that support, the DNC is by working with liberal fringe groups to organize summer training camps for Trump “resisters.”

“The best way for Democrats to turn the #Resistance into electoral wins is by doing one thing: organizing,” Deputy DNC chair Kieth Ellison said. “Resistance Summer is the starting point and will take the Democratic Party’s message of fairness and equality to activists on the front lines and all Americans looking to get engaged.”

The only problem here is that Americans have become very wary of the pace at which a left wing protest in the U.S. can grow out of hand, what began as a peaceful assembly often ends with masked hoodlums breaking windows, burning cars and assaulting people with opposing views.

By framing their movement as one of “resistance,” the DNC is using language that only serves to encourage such behavior.

Resistance to Trump, in other words, will undoubtedly in many cases boil into resistance against police attempting to clear streets for traffic or stop property damage.

Things are going to get ugly…

But the Democrat Party and its useful idiots in the streets won’t own all the blame for the nasty summer we’re about to witness.

There’s no denying that several U.S. law enforcement agencies have given Americans plenty of reason to question the authority and actions of public servants in blue. The over-militarization of police in recent decades and a sheer disregard for constitutional rights shared by too many officers has created situations where the so-called peacekeepers were actually responsible for turning acts of civil disobedience into violent riots.

With its law and order bent, the Trump administration is creating an atmosphere where those officers who believe their demands supersede constitutional rights will feel emboldened by the Justice Department.

And make no mistake, the nation’s cops are getting ready for battle. Law enforcement agencies throughout the country began ramping up purchases of riot control gear last year.

According to FOIA information obtained by Muckrock, purchases of body armor and less lethal weaponry at some major departments more than doubled last year.

We’re witnessing a perfect storm for the big government establishment.

The DNC’s chaos campaign will create protests that get out of hand— either organically or because some overzealous cop pepper sprayed one too many marchers— and the government will respond with crackdowns on free speech, the right to assemble, curfews, etc.

For all the scaremongering about tyranny and martial law under the Obama administration, there’s a disturbing silence about the threat of government using chaos to increase controls at the moment. And it certainly isn’t because the reactionary White House we’re dealing with now has given American critics of government threats to liberty any reason for optimism.

